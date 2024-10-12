A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Gopalpur Tilapara, Goalpara district, Assam on October 11, while leaving a child critically injured.

The deceased, identified as Mamtaz Begum, succumbed to her injuries during the attack, while the injured child was rushed to Goalpara Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

According to local sources, a herd of elephants had wandered into the village in search of food, leading to the fatal confrontation. Villagers were caught off guard by the sudden appearance of the animals, which caused panic and destruction in the area.

The incident has cast a deep shadow of grief over the community, as residents grapple with the loss and express concern over the increasing frequency of human-wildlife conflict in the region. Efforts are reportedly underway to prevent further incursions by wild elephants into populated areas.

Also read: Manipur police arrest KCP member involved in extortion activities in Imphal West