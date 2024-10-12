In a significant crackdown on extortion rackets, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) faction, Lamyanba Khuman, on Friday, October 11. The accused, identified as 42-year-old Leiphrakpam Jeneyson Singh, also known as Punil, was apprehended from MG Avenue in the Imphal West district.

According to police reports, Singh, a resident of Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak in the same district, had been involved in a series of extortion operations targeting shops across the Imphal area.

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His activities had been causing considerable distress among local business owners, prompting intensified surveillance efforts by law enforcement agencies.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to track down further links to the group’s financial operations and extortion schemes in Imphal and surrounding areas.