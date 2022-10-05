A wild elephant died on October 5 after being electrocuted when it came in contact with a live electrical wire in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The incident took place at Tripur village near Mahamaya temple under the Sanfan forest range of Gossaigaon town in the district when a herd of wild elephants in search of food came outside the forest area.

As per forest officials, the elephant was among a herd of elephants who came in search of food and died after being electrocuted.

Upon the information of the same, a team of forest officials rushed to spot and examined the dead elephant, and later the dead elephant was sent for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, another elephant died recently due to electrocution in Assam's Kamrup district.

Notably, in the last few years, around five elephants have lost their lives after accidentally coming into contact with power lines in Gudalur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

