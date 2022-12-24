A wild jumbo was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kamrup rural Palashbari on December 24.

The matter came to light after locals of the Sontola area spotted the elephant early in the morning.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the forest department immediately rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the death began.

However, the exact reason for the death is yet to be ascertained but angles of electrocution are being looked into.

It is worth mentioning that over the past few days several incidents of man-elephant conflicts have been reported from across the state.

On the other hand, the state has witnessed a rise in the man-elephant conflict as recently a woman in Assam's Golaghat district was trampled to death in an attack by a wild elephant on December 19.

The incident took place in Adarsh Gaon near the Panbari area in Bokakhat of the district, and the deceased was identified as Reena Das.

Besides this, on December 10, several houses and farming lands were destroyed by the wild elephant menace in Assam’s Berhampur in the Nagaon district.

A herd of wild elephants came out of the forest in search of food and during their search entered a village destroying houses and crops in the process.

One old lady identified as Purnima Bora somehow managed to escape from the wild elephant rampage but her house was flattened to the ground by the jumbos.

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