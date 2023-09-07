Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that by December 2023 the state will witness the end of polygamy.

While interacting with the media in Silchar, CM Sarma said, "The draft is under preparation and by December Assam will see the end of polygamy and another round of arrest the state will see after September 15 on child marriages."

Further, the chief minister claimed that the state is not following the UCC as of now, however, the state is only after polygamy and child marriage.



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The Assam government is likely to introduce a bill in the state assembly in December to ban polygamy as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced it will be finalised in the next 45 days.

Sarma said the state government has received as many as 149 suggestions in response to a public notice seeking feedback from the state on the proposed law to ban the practice of marrying multiple spouses.

Speaking on the delimitation process, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that apart from a few left-minded people no one is against the ECI's decision and said that in the next assembly onwards there will be many legislators from the ruling party coming out from the Barak valley.

