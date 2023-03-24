After a gap of four months, COVID-19 has again knocked on the door of Assam with the detection of two positive cases in the past five days.

''A COVID-infected patient from Maharashtra has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati,'' said Assam Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta.

The previous case detected five days ago was a healthcare worker from Kamrup (Metro).

As per reports, the new case was detected on March 22, after 30 samples were tested and the number of cases may go up.

Meanwhile, India logged 1,249 new COVID cases, while the active cases have jumped to 7,927.

According to Union Health Ministry, the death toll has increased to 5,30,818 with one reported by Karnataka and Gujarat.

On the other hand, daily positivity was recorded at 1.19 per cent while weekly positivity was pegged at 1.14 per cent.

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore and the active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been reported at 98.79 per cent.

''A total of 92.07 crore tests for detection of COVID have been conducted so far with 1,05,316 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours,'' the ministry added.

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