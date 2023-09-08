A resident of Hailakandi, Mujibur Rahman Mazumdar's dream of a 'pukka' house came into reality a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma approved a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) house during his visit to the district.

It may be mentioned here that, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen cradling Majibur Rehman in his arms and assured him to provide a house and also that construction of his house would begin in just two days.

Within 24 hours, Mujibur Rahman Mazumdar woke up to witness that construction materials already landed at his residence and was able to lay the foundation stone for his dream house.

As per directions of HCM Himanta Biswa Sarma, officials from DC Cachar have made arrangements to begin the construction of a home for Mujibur Rahman Mazumdar in his village, Dakhin Mohanpur part 5 in Kachudharam GP.



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In a video message to CM Sarma, Mujibur Rahman thanked Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that construction work has already begun since morning.

During his first visit to Hailakandi since taking office as Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma took the time to connect with the people of the region. It was during this interaction with the public that CM Sarma met Majibur Rehman.

In the video, Majibur Rehman can be seen confidently interacting with CM Sarma, presenting his voter ID and his application for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It was during this conversation that CM Sarma inquired, "Is your request for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?"

Taking to social media, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma described Majibur Rehman as a "very interesting and hardworking person." He extended his wishes, saying, "May God keep them happy always."

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met a specially-abled man during his visit to the Bongaigaon district on December 5, 2022, and interacted with him regarding his concerns.

In the emotional conversation, which has gone viral on the internet, the man expressed his concern about not receiving the benefits of schemes, introduced by the state government for the needy.

Rafiqul Islam told the chief minister of how he has been deprived of the government schemes meant for the specially-abled and requested a house for his parents.

To this, the chief minister immediately responded and directed the district collector to make arrangements to provide a house to Rafiqul.

However, on February 11, Rafiqul Islam could not believe in his eyes that what the Assam chief minister promised him a couple of months back had turned into a reality.

Rafiqul Islam, a specially-abled youth from Balarpet village under the Srijangram development block of Bongaigaon district, has finally got a government house.

Rafiqul Islam, who survives at the mercy of the public, by narrating news in hotels and buses to feed his family, had on December 5 made a request to the chief minister for allotment of a government house in Bongaigaon.

On Rafiqul's request, Assam CM directed the district collector to make arrangements for a house.