Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X on February 15 and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for significant efforts in transforming the state of Assam in terms of road expansion and connectivity.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Assam is moving ahead on the highway of progress. In the last 10 years, there has been a radical change in Assam due to the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and efforts of Honorable Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji. Roads have expanded, connectivity has improved, the state's economy has been boosted and citizens have benefited.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded PM Modi's leadership for bringing in a radical change in Assam in the past 10 years and aiding in transformative development projects that has given a major economic boost to the state.

It is noteworthy, Assam has witnessed several road and highway projects getting a major kick with new roads being laid and highway connectivity being expanded.

In the latest key development project, the strategic National Highway 29 has been renovated and further expanded. Four lane road expansion and 15 kms road being laid for the benefit of the people of the state.

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