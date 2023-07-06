Assam has witnessed a massive footfall of over one crore domestic travellers in 2022-23, following a surge in tourists' interest in visiting the state.

In the year 2022-23, the state recorded at least 1,00,12,195 domestic tourists from the entire country.

Assam witnessed visitor footfall of 17 lakh during 2021-22, and 13.5 lakh during 2020-21, according to data provided by the state government.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Having been born and bred in Assam's public life, I can vouch that prior to 2014, nobody would have imagined Assam would one day emerge as India's tourist hotspot. This stands as striking evidence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's efforts over 9 years to establish peace and progress in the state."



Also Read: Assam records 575 per cent increase in tourist arrivals in FY 2023, informs Chief Minister

Having been born and bred in Assam's public life, I can vouch that prior to 2014, nobody imagined that one day Assam will emerge as India's tourist hotspot.



This is striking evidence of Hon'ble Prime Minister's efforts over 9 years to establish peace & progress in the State. pic.twitter.com/YLOQLvIeGB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2023

The state, mainly known as the gateway to the North East, is well connected to the rest of the country with road, railways and airways and offers spiritual, wildlife, river and adventure tourism.

Earlier, in April 2023, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that the state has recorded a staggering 575 per cent growth in tourist arrivals in the financial year 2022–2023.

The state welcomed over 1 crore tourists during this period, making it a significant milestone for Assam's tourism industry.

This announcement comes after Sarma inaugurated a 200-room resort developed by the Mayfair Group in Sonapur, near Guwahati, which will boost tourism infrastructure in the state.

Sarma tweeted, “I was pleased to inaugurate a stunning 200-room resort developed by the Mayfair Group near Guwahati to support greater tourism infrastructure. All the best to the management.”