In a tragic incident, three people including a lady and her two minor daughters sustained serious wounds after they were hit by a speeding train in Bongaigaon on the evening of December 5.

The incident took place at Notunpara Rail Gate No. 2 in Bongaigaon district.

Witnesses claim that the trio were attempting to cross the rail track when they were hit by an approaching east-bound Rajdhani Express train.

The accident resulted in the loss of a child's leg, while the mother sustained significant injuries to her waist.

According to eye witnesses, the victims spent nearly an hour lying at the scene of the accident but no help arrived.

Locals alleged that after informing the police, they arrived late at the accident site. The victims have been taken to the hospital for immediate treatment.

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