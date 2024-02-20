In a shocking incident in Assam's Digboi, a woman was allegedly murdered by her own family members on Tuesday. The gruesome incident took place in Borbil Gaon No.3, where a woman was reportedly beaten to death by her brother-in-law, Munin Tudu, and his wife, Sumi Tudu.

The victim who is a mother to a three-year-old son and a seven-month-old daughter, was beaten to death by her brother-in-law and his wife after an argument broke out.



According to preliminary report, Bablu Tudu, the wife of the victim was away for work in Makum when the incident happened.

The villagers, upon learning about the incident, alerted the local police who have since taken over the situation.

According to reports, a woman was brutally assaulted with a rod, leading to her losing consciousness and subsequently passing away.

Upon reaching the crime scene, Digboi Police apprehended the accused. Further investigations are currently underway.

Also read: Assam: Former Bongaigaon district Congress president resigns from party ahead of elections