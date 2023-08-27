In a distressing incident that highlights the continuing concerns over women's safety in public spaces, a woman hailing from Assam fell victim to an alleged assault by an inebriated youth at a hotel in the New Friends Colony area of Delhi.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Karan Palace Guest House around 10 p.m. on August 26.

The accused, identified as Navin Kumar Singh, reportedly approached the door of the victim's room in an intoxicated state and asked the victim to open the door immediately.

However, the woman refused the intruder's demands and didn't open the door following which Singh forcibly broke into her room. He allegedly physically assaulted the woman.

Following the harrowing ordeal, the victim promptly lodged a complaint with the local police station against the alleged attacker, Singh which prompted the police to take swift action and eventually, the accused was detained.

''At around 9:45-10 pm on August 26 when I was getting ready to sleep, I heard someone knocking on the door of my room aggressively. I was asked to open the door immediately which made me feel a bit afraid. Since I refused to open the gate, the accused broke it and entered. Later, he abused and assaulted me. Miraculously, I found a way to break free and informed his father, who happened to be the proprietor of the hotel where I was residing. He urgently advised me to immediately report the incident to the police,'' the victim said while speaking to the media.

She further said that upon receiving the information of the same, the police arrived at the scene and took her for a medical examination.

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