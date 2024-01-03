A woman had been discovered brutally murdered in her bedroom on Wednesday morning, at Chaparbalajan village in the Golakganj area of the Dhubri District with her neck slit.

After witnessing the horrific incident, the victim's family informed the police.

The deceased woman was identified as Argina Bibi, wife of Kashem Ali, a resident of Chaparbalajan in Golakganj.

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear, and the police have not ruled out any possibility, including robbery, personal enmity, or domestic violence.



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The incident has created a sensation in the area, as people are shocked and scared by the heinous crime. The villagers have demanded a swift and thorough investigation to nab the culprits and bring them to justice.

The Golakganj police reached the spot and recovered the body. They have also collected some evidence from the crime scene and are questioning the family members and the neighbours of the victim.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.