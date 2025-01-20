A woman from Bihar gave birth to a baby on Platform No. 4 of Guwahati Railway Station, transforming an ordinary train journey into an extraordinary moment.



The woman was traveling aboard the Rani Kamlapati Express from Agartala to Barauni when she unexpectedly went into labor.





With no time to reach a hospital, railway doctors and female personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) swiftly intervened. Their quick actions ensured a safe delivery on the station platform.



Thanks to the prompt medical assistance, both the mother and newborn are reported to be in good health, according to railway sources.





Following the delivery, the woman was promptly transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further medical care.





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