In a shocking incident from Guwahati, a woman was reportedly doused in kerosene by her in-laws in an attempted immolation, which thankfully did not succeed.

The horrifying event took place at Puberun path in the Bagharbari area of the city. Sources suggest that the woman's mother-in-law had allegedly stolen her gold ring, leading to a heated dispute. The woman managed to escape from her in-laws and reached the Satgaon police station, where she reported her ordeal.

She implicated her husband, Hirak Jyoti Pathak, in the gruesome event. A case has been filed against the husband and the in-laws in connection with the incident. The reasons behind the alleged theft of the gold ring and the subsequent violent action by the in-laws are currently under investigation. Further inquiries to establish the facts are ongoing.

Also read : Assam government to provide scooters to meritorious students under Dr Banikanta Kakati Award schem