A woman from Assam was found dead in a disabled compartment of the Gaya-Kamakhya bound train on August 16.

As per reports, the body of the woman identified as Pompey Sharma Halai.

''As the train reached Kamakhya, the Railway Police Force (RPF) was checking the disabled compartment of the train and they found a woman in an unconscious state. Soon, she was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,'' CPRO railway told India Today NE.

He further said that presently they are looking into the matter and have initiated an investigation in this regard.

However, the family members of the woman alleged that the woman has been murdered.



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