A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her residence in Sootea's Balijuri area on December 29.

The deceased, identified as Anamika Das, was employed as a caretaker along with her husband, Mithun Bauri, at the home of one Rajiv Sonar's father, Balbahadur Sonar.

The body was discovered early morning today, December 30 by Balbahadur, who immediately alerted the local residents. Adding to the suspicion, the deceased's husband Mithun Bauri fled the scene shortly after the incident, raising suspicions about his involvement.

The police arrived at the location and launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Preliminary reports indicate that the couple originally hailed from Tezpur. The police is trying to trace the husband of the deceased woman.





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