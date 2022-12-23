A woman travelling on the Bengaluru Express delivered a baby girl inside a moving train as it was approaching the Furkating junction in Assam on December 22.

The incident took place on the Bengaluru Express, which was on its way to Tinsukia from Bengaluru.

When the train reached Furkating junction in Golaghat, the labour pain of the expecting mother, Raveena Limbu, from Jagun in the Tinsukia district, started labour.

In pain, the woman finally gave birth to a girl child in the train compartment.

The woman's husband Deepak Limbu immediately reported the matter to the Furkating railway station authorities.

Also Read: Assam: New born baby dies hours after taking polio vaccine in Cachar

Upon receiving the news, the railway staff rushed the maternity and newborn to the Golaghat Shaheed Kushal Kowar Civil Hospital.

Both the mother and newborn baby are said to be in good health right now.

As per the father of the newborn baby they were travelling back from Bengaluru to Jagun on the Bengaluru Express.

Earlier, the sensation spread after a one-and-a-half-month-old baby died after taking the polio vaccine in Cachar on December 22.

As per reports, the newborn baby was vaccinated against polio on December 21. The baby started vomiting and fell ill. However, the child died after 12 hours of taking the vaccination.

The tragic incident took place in Ganganagar village of Sonai constituency under the Cachar district.

The incident caused a sensation in the area with angry locals blaming authorities for the child’s death and demanding an investigation into the matter.