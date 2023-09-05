A woman police constable who was deployed in Silsako eviction allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from Saraighat bridge in Jalukbari, Guwahati, as per sources.

The cop’s phone and sandals were found near the bridge, raising suspicion of her jumping off the bridge.

According to official sources, the woman police constable identified as Gayatri Hazarika, was posted in Paltan Bazar Police Station. On contacting the police station, the officials confirmed on the recovery of the cop’s personal items such as her phone and her footwear, while a search operation has been initiated to trace the mission cop.

It has been speculated that the cop was deployed in Silsako eviction, had urged her seniors that she would not be able to perform duty in the site, however, her repeated requests were declined and she was sent to the eviction site. However, the exact cause behind her drastic steps is yet to be ascertained.



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