Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo, Subhalakshmi Dutta who was accused of torturing her house-help in Nazira has been closed to Assam Police Headquarters.

Taking to the X handle (Twitter) DGP GP Singh wrote, "Reference Nazira incident of assault of housemaid - Smt Subhalakshmi Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo is closed to @assampolice Hq with immediate effect in the interest of fair investigation. Further action would be taken on receipt of Departmental enquiry being carried out by IGP NER."

Reference Nazira incident of assault of house maid - Smt Subhalakshmi Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo is closed to @assampolice Hq with immediate effect in the interest of fair investigation. Further action would be taken on receipt of Departmental… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 30, 2023

The shocking incident has come to light in Assam's Sivasagar district, as allegations emerge of a woman police officer subjecting a domestic worker to horrifying torture within the confines of her own residence.



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The incident occurred on August 26.

The victim, identified as Anima Praja, filed a formal complaint against Subhalakshmi Dutta, the sub-divisional police officer at Nazira.



A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Subhalakshmi Dutta at Nazira's Adarsh police station.

Anima Praja's ordeal reportedly involved pouring scalding hot water onto her body and confining her in a bathroom.