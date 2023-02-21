The Supreme Court of India (SC) heard a case on February 21 involving the release of a woman from Assam's Nagaon and her son from a prison in Pakistan and their safe repatriation to India.

A three-judge panel of the Supreme Court heard the case of Wahida Begum, 36, of Assam's Nagaon district, and her son, who went missing in November last year and later turned up in a Pakistani jail.

During the hearing of Nagaon's Wahida Begum case, the Supreme Court bench issued a notification to the home and foreign ministries. Furthermore, the court scheduled a new hearing for February 28.

According to reports, the widow, Wahida Begum, sold property worth Rs. 1 crore 60 lakhs that she got following the death of her husband, Mohammad Mohsin Khan.

Alsi Read: How did Assam woman Wahida Begum land up in a Pakistani jail

The woman went missing from Nagaon on November 10, prompting her mother to file an FIR with the Nagaon police station.

On November 30, the woman’s mother Aarifa Khatun received a phone call from an unknown number in Pakistan and informed that Wahida Begum was arrested in Pakistan on November 25.

A Pakistani lawyer has also sent a legal notice through WhatsApp to Aarifa Khatun’s number. The lawyer said that a copy of the notice has also been sent to Indian Embassy in Pakistan.

However, Aarifa Khatun didn’t receive any help from Assam Police and therefore, she sought help from Pakistan Embassy in India through lawyer Santosh Suman but she didn’t get any help from the Embassy and decided to move to Supreme Court on India.