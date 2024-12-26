A young woman who was stabbed by her alleged lover, succumbed to her injuries on December 26.



The woman, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, was stabbed early today morning by her alleged lover, identified as Bhupen Das in Guwahati's Last Gate area.





A CCTV footage recording the incident was retrieved by police.

According to initial reports, Gogoi was waiting outside her rented accommodation for a Rapido bike when Das in a Swift Dzire car approached her, attacked her with a knife, and fled the scene. The victim was subsequently rushed to the hospital.





As per sources, Gogoi had filed a police complaint against her alleged lover at Pan Bazar Police Station, fearing for her life. She mentioned in the complaint that her alleged lover had threatened her with dire consequences.





Meanwhile, Bhupen Das has been arrested by police near Housing Complex in Guwahati. Reports claim that Das inflicted self-injury by attempting suicide.





It is now surfacing that Das was a cab driver and was married with two kids.





Authorities are actively investigating the incident and making efforts to identify and apprehend the attacker. The attack has further raised concerns about the increasing number of stabbing incidents in the city.







Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh addressed the matter on social media, confirming that the assailant has been apprehended. The DGP further disclosed that the individual had inflicted self-stab wounds and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.





Reference stabbing incident of a young girl at Nahorni Path Guwahati - The assailant has been detained. He has self-stabbed himself and is being admitted to the hospital. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 26, 2024







Also read: Assam: Young woman stabbed in Guwahati’s Last Gate area, hospitalized





Watch the complete video for police version following preliminary investigation:



