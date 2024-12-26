A young woman was reportedly stabbed in the Last Gate area of Guwahati on December 26, in what marks another knife attack in the city. The incident occurred on Nahoroni Path, near Dispur Last Gate, when the victim, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, was allegedly attacked by an unknown assailant.



According to initial reports, Gogoi was waiting outside her rented accommodation for a Rapido bike when a man in a Swift Dzire car approached her, attacked her with a knife, and fled the scene. The victim was subsequently rushed to the hospital.



Authorities are actively investigating the incident and making efforts to identify and apprehend the attacker. The attack has further raised concerns about the increasing number of stabbing incidents in the city.







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