In the midst of Diwali celebrations in Guwahati, a woman's body, believed to be between 25 and 26 years old, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday.

The body was discovered in Purbasa Apartment in the Six-Mile locality. According to sources, the owner of the flat noticed a foul smell emanating from a bedroom and alerted the Dispur police station.

The deceased woman, identified as Anju Dorjee from Bokajan, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with a man named Mani Khan. They were not officially married.

Mani Khan is currently missing, according to neighbours. Additionally, Mani Khan's mobile phone was found to be switched off, police sources said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

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