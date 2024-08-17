Women journalists in Assam have announced the formation of a forum for their professional growth. The journalists met at the Gauhati Press Club and named the organisation the Assam Women Journalists' Forum (AWJF).

The meeting began with a one-minute silence in memory of a doctor who was raped and murdered at her workplace in Kolkata.

Various issues concerning women media persons were discussed, and a resolution was adopted to form a forum to interact, build relationships, and exchange information, experiences, and views related to the profession and society.



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The organisation will organise workshops, seminars, and tours to enhance the skills of women media persons. Senior members of the forum will mentor young entrants to the profession.

The forum will also strive to ensure workplace safety and security for women media persons, especially during field duty and night shifts.

It aims to address newsroom disparities and promote equality at the workplace. The meeting decided to register the AWJF as a society and formed a committee.

The forum appealed to all women journalists in Assam who are not yet part of the forum to join and vowed to continue promoting equality and justice.

The meeting was attended by senior and mid-level media persons, along with new entrants from various media houses, including print, electronic, digital, and independent journalists.