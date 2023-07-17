A woman was killed while five others sustained bullet injuries after being fired upon by rangers from the forest department for allegedly entering the evicted land at Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district of Assam.

As per the information received, the group was shot by forest officials on July 16 night as they entered the restricted area without permission which resulted in the injury of five people.

Unfortunately, one of the women, identified as Rahima Khatun, succumbs to the bullet injuries while she was being taken to the hospital.

The other five injured persons were identified as Ahmed Ali, Ramzan Ali, Samsher Ali, and Fatima Khatun.



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Meanwhile, the forest officials asserted that it was an encroachment effort and that the proper measures had been taken. They claimed that the alleged encroachers had already started constructing huts on the land they had been forced to leave in an effort to reclaim it.

Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Rupohihat constituency Nurul Huda said, "A few months back the forest department evicted them from these lands and these landless people were residing near the river. When the river water have raised they went to the highlands for shelter. Yesterday forest dept officials went and questioned them, the people said that they will stay till the water level decreases. Today suddenly under Sonitpur DFO leadership a team came open fire at them leading to the death of one woman, 2 critically injured both are referred to GMCH and one is being treated here. I condemn this act done by the forest department."