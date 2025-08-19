Assam: Women’s forum leads mass rally in Haflong demanding justice for murdered tea seller

Hundreds of women under the banner of the United Women Forum of Karbi Anglong (UWFKA) staged a massive rally in Haflong on Tuesday, seeking justice for Late Bina Engtipi, a 48-year-old woman who was brutally murdered and her body dumped in Langku village of Dima Hasao district.

The rally, joined by student bodies, civil society organisations, and prominent personalities including former NCHAC members Jewel Garlosa and Deniel Langthasa, echoed with slogans demanding protection for women and swift punishment for the culprits. Protesters carried placards highlighting the rising concerns over women’s safety in the district.

The demonstrators later submitted a memorandum addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) through the Dima Hasao District Commissioner. The memorandum urged a time-bound investigation and the strongest legal action against those responsible.



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Late Engtipi, wife of village headman Hemari Terang, ran a small tea shop near the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) camp, engaged in the Lower Kopili Hydel project at Longku. She went missing on the evening of August 13, and her body was discovered the next day in a nearby jungle with multiple injuries.

Police have since arrested five L&T employees in connection with the murder. While one accused has been remanded to judicial custody, four others remain in police custody for further interrogation.

The rally marked a show of solidarity and growing public anger over the incident, with protesters warning that they would intensify their movement if justice is delayed.