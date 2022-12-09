A worker from Assam along with his colleague died on December 9 after they accidentally fell into the waste management hub at a meat factory in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

The incident took place when the duo tried to save another who fell into the waste management hub of the factory.

However, the exact location of the worker in Assam is yet to be ascertained.

''The workers identified as Faizul Ali, a resident of Assam, and Fazil Ali who hails from Ganj Uttar Pradesh lost their lives while trying to save another worker who fell into the waste management hub of the factory,'' media reports quoted Ashok Shukla, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rampur.

Following the incident, they were immediately rushed to a hospital in Moradabad.

Presently, police are looking into the matter and waiting for more pieces of information from the other injured workers to ascertain the cause of the incident.

''We will begin with our investigation once we receive it. Our Priority is to save their lives at the moment,'' the SP added.

In another incident, two youths hailing from Assam's Charaideo district were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Gaya and Odisha.

As per the police, the deceased were en route to Andhra and Chennai for work.

Earlier in November this year, another youth from Assam's Golakanj was found dead in the Chatrapur area in Odisha who was burnt to death.

The youth, identified as Govind Modak, was a truck driver by profession.

Also read: Assam: Two Charaideo youths found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar and Odisha