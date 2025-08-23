Assam working to make women self-reliant, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the state’s largest women entrepreneurship support scheme, is aimed at making women self-reliant and economically empowered.

Speaking at a cheque distribution programme in Jagiroad constituency of Morigaon district, Sarma said around 38,000 women from the constituency will each receive ₹10,000 under the scheme. “This is not about creating beneficiaries for elections, but about strengthening society by empowering women and inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship,” he said, dismissing opposition allegations.



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The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 10-storey working women’s hostel in Jagiroad, designed to support employees of the upcoming Tata semiconductor plant. With a project cost of ₹142 crore, the facility will have 830 beds and feature modern infrastructure, a green and zero-waste campus, as well as a cycle-friendly, barrier-free design.

“We are not just building the future of Assam’s tech landscape in Jagiroad, but also creating an enabling ecosystem around it,” Sarma said in a post on X, adding that the hostel will provide safe and sustainable housing for women employees of the OSAT facility.

During his day-long trip, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the new co-district commissioner’s office of Jagiroad at Bhakatgaon, Mayong.