Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the world’s tallest statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan is expected to be ready by January 2024.

It is to be mentioned here that the statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan is being built at Hollongapar in Jorhat district and will also have a museum on Ahom history.

It is to be mentioned here that 50 bigha land has been taken from the public for the construction of the iconic project and so far 12 per cent work of the project has been completed.

The world’s tallest statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan is expected to be ready by January 2024. Earlier today, I visited the construction site.



📍 Hollongapar, Jorhat District pic.twitter.com/s443Tn8tnt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2023

Also Read: Assam: 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan to be built in Jorhat

Earlier in 2022, on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the Assam government decided to build a 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan at his memorial in Hollongapar, Jorhat.

The statue will be built at a cost of Rs 120 crore which is said to be Assam's glorious tribute to the legendary General whose heroics had saved the state from falling into Mughal hands.

The Assam government has also released a documentary on Lachit Barphukhan.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in November 2022 appealed to the people of the state to light up earthen lamps at their homes on the occasion of Lachit Diwas on November 24.

Addressing media persons at Assam House here after emerging from a review meeting on preparations for the upcoming 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, Chief Minister Sarma urged the people of the state to light earthen lamps in their homes coinciding with the 400 birth anniversary of the great warrior on Lachit Diwas on November 24.