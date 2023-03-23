In a major drug haul, Assam’s Cachar police recovered 1,50,000 Yaba tablets in Silchar city on March 23.

Based on secret information, Cachar Police has intercepted one Duster Car bearing Registration No- MZ-01U-7350 at Silchar city and recovered 15 packets containing 1,50,000 Yaba Tablets kept concealed with the spare tyre beneath the boot space.

Following this police arrested one person namely Lalsawmliana, 33 yrs, Aizwal, Mizoram.

Also Read: Biggest drug haul in Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize tablets worth over Rs 390 crore

The price of the NDPS material in the market is about 15 (fifteen) crores in Indian currency.

The consignment of the narcotics substance is suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar via the Champai district of Mizoram.

The accused person along with the NDPS items brought to police custody and the lawful procedure is being initiated as provisions of the NDPS Act.

Assam Rifles and Custom department recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs. 390.4 crore on March 22.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the customs department recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore in Indo-Myanmar bordering Champhai District, Ruantlang Village.

Further, one person had been arrested in connection.

This is one of a kind and amongst the largest catches made by security forces in Mizoram.

