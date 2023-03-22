Assam Rifles and Custom department recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs. 390.4 crore on March 22.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom department recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore in Indo-Myanmar bordering Champhai District, Ruantlang Village.

Further, one person had been arrested in connection.



This is one of a kind and amongst the largest catches made by security forces in Mizoram.

Also Read: Mizoram: Two women including Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 60 lakh

Assam Rifles on March 22 apprehended two women, including a Myanmar national on charges of possessing heroin valued at Rs 60 lakh in Mizoram’s Aizawl district.

Acting on special inputs, a team of Assam Rifles carried out an operation at the Sateek area in collaboration with the special narcotics squad (CID) of state police in Aizawl, said reports.

The combined team recovered 120 grams of heroin from the possession of the two women aged 50 and 48 years respectively. One of the accused hailed from Myanmar’s Chin state, as per reports.

An investigation is underway to ascertain further linkages.



