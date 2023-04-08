Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended one narcotics smuggler and recovered Yaba Tablets worth Rs three lakh in Assam's South Salmara district, said officials.

Action on a tip-off, troops under BSF, Guwahati Frontier conducted a search operation on April 6 against trans-border crimes ad narcotics trafficking and arrested one narcotics smuggler with prohibited Yaba Tablets at India-Bangladesh international border in the district.

As per the officials, the smuggler was apprehended with 600 numbers of Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3,00,000 from a village in the South Salmara district of Assam.

''The consignment was about to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh,'' the officials added.

Later, the arrested smuggler and the seized tablets were handed over to the police for further investigation.

On April 3, Assam Police recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakh Yaba tablets from a consignment at Bagador in Silchar of Assam.

During the operation, the police team even apprehended two drug peddlers and seized the consignment from a vehicle coming from Myanmar via Bagador in the Silchar district.

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