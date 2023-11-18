Assam Police in Karimganj seized banned drugs worth Rs 50 lakh on November 17 from an autorickshaw area on the national highway in Sargola area.

As per sources, a team of police searched an autorickshaw bearing registration number AS 10 C 2940 and seized intoxicating Yaba tablets in 48 packets. Around 9600 Yaba tablets weighing 1060 kgs were recovered from one Niaz Uddin.

Niaz Uddin was apprehended by Karimganj Sadar Police for interrogation.

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