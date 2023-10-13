Cachar Police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), launched a special operation in Silchar's Katakhal district, intercepting a vehicle with the registration number MZ-05-9625 and recovering 2,60,000 YABA pills.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta stated that narcotic compounds brought from Mizoram's Champai district were seized from a concealed room of the pickup truck, and the black market value of the narcotic substances is said to be around Rs 70 crore.



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Two people left the scene as police launched a search operation to find the missing people, and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has appreciated the efforts of the Cachar Police in curbing crime and acting tough against drugs.

