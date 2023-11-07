In a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Lakhipur Police Station in Cachar district, Assam one individual was apprehended alongwith Yaba tablets on November 6, 2023.

Based on credible information of Drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Lakhipur Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended one individual alongwith 30,000 Yaba tablets with approximate cost of Rs 90 Lakhs from general area Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.

The individuals alongwith seized contents were handed over to Lakhipur police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

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