Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the residents of Mizoram, particularly the youth and first-time voters, to participate in the electoral process as the state went to polls.

In a social media post, he said, "I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy.” On the same day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also encouraged the youth to vote in large numbers. In a post, he stated, "I urge our sisters and brothers in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers. Each and every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram.”

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga faced a minor issue with an electronic voting machine, which delayed his vote in the early hours of the Mizoram assembly elections.

He said, "Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meet,"

The Chief Minister has expressed his confidence in the forthcoming Mizoram assembly elections, confidently stating that the assembly will not be hung and that his party, the MNF, will form the government. The Mizoram Assembly elections kicked off on Tuesday, with vote counting set to take place on December 3. The voting window is from 7 am to 3 pm.

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the elections. Mizoram has 8,51,895 registered voters, which includes 4,12,969 males, 4,38,925 females, and 1 third gender individual. The state also has 4,973 service voters and 50,611 first-time voters aged between 18 and 19. The state prides itself on a high voter sex ratio of 1,063 and an electoral population (EP) ratio of 63.27. There are 1,276 polling stations across the state, with 525 in urban areas and 751 in rural areas. As per the records, 2,058 votes have been cast via home voting, and 7,497 votes have been cast through postal ballots at the designated facilitation centers.

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