A young singer was prevented from singing Assamese songs during a cultural programme in Tingkang, Assam, raising concerns about respect for the state’s cultural and linguistic heritage.

The incident took place during the Durga Puja festivities held at the Umatara Tea Estate in the Naharkatia constituency on the night of Dashami, where young artist Bolin Rohan faced public humiliation for singing in the Assamese language.

Rohan, who was invited to the cultural programme, shared that the event was initially progressing smoothly, featuring a variety of performances including Puja and Adivasi songs. However, when he was about to perform another Assamese song, a group of young men interrupted the event, explicitly declaring that no Assamese songs would be allowed on stage. This sudden disturbance shocked the audience and disrupted the otherwise lively cultural celebration.

"The event had a wonderful atmosphere until a few individuals created a scene," said Rohan while speaking to the media. "I had already sung five to six songs when, suddenly, two or three young men called out my name and objected to me singing in Assamese. It felt like a direct attack on our language and cultural identity, which I hold dearly," he added.

The singer expressed his deep disappointment over the incident, stating that such actions not only disrespect the Assamese language, which holds classical status in India, but also undermine the region's rich cultural legacy.

The incident has stirred widespread condemnation from various quarters, with many voicing concerns about the implications for artistic freedom and the preservation of Assamese culture.

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