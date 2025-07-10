Assam: Young Bokajan cricketer Parlin Thakur selected for ACA Pace Bowling Camp

In a proud moment for Bokajan, 14-year-old Parlin Thakur, a rising talent from Bokajan Cricket Academy, has been selected for the 10-day Pace Bowling Camp organised by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) in Golaghat.

Parlin, son of Bharat Thakur and Purabi Bala of Mech Ward No. 6, impressed selectors during the open trial held in 2023, securing his place among 21 budding pace bowlers, including noted Assam cricketer Abu Nachim Ahemad.

The ACA camp is part of a broader initiative to identify and nurture fast-bowling talent from across the state, aiming to build a stronger cricketing future for Assam.



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Sardili Bey, President of Bokajan Cricket Academy (BCA) and Chairman of the Bokajan Municipal Board (BMB), along with Coach Mukesh Balmiki and Assistant Coach Nayan Hazarika, congratulated Parlin on his selection and wished him success in the training camp.

Parlin’s achievement marks a significant milestone not just for his budding career but also for youth sports development in Karbi Anglong.