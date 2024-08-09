Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the Centre will address the alleged attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh through diplomatic efforts.

He assured that the Indian government is managing the situation with patience and caution, focusing on ensuring safety and maintaining strict vigilance along the fully sealed Indo-Bangladesh border.

Sarma mentioned that the government will deal with the situation politically and diplomatically and urged patience and tolerance. He emphasized that the solution lies in ensuring the safety and security of persecuted individuals within Bangladesh, rather than allowing them to enter India.

Sarma highlighted the role of international organisations like the UN in dealing with the situation diplomatically.



Also Read: Assam DGP announces controlled return of Indian passport holders from Bangladesh

He also noted his reluctance to comment on the alleged attacks to avoid potential repercussions on minorities in Bangladesh. Sarma expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to ensure the safety of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists in Bangladesh.

He assured that Assam is maintaining strict border security, allowing entry only to those with valid passports, visas, and bona fide Indian citizenship.

Sarma previously indicated concerns about the potential influx of people through the border and the risk of Bangladesh becoming a refuge for insurgents from Northeast India.

He asserted that cooperation with the previous government in Bangladesh had successfully curbed extremist activities in Northeast India and hoped the new government would maintain the same cooperation.