In a significant anti-narcotic operation in Guwahati, a youth was apprehended with 21 kilograms of cannabis, officials reported. The operation, carried out by the special operations group (SOG) of Assam Police along with Garchuk Police unfolded late at night based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the operation, officials intercepted an Alto car at Lokhra which was reportedly en route from Boragaon to Sawkuchi. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered the cannabis consignment valued at approximately Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs in illicit narcotic markets.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Manoj Bodo, was promptly taken into custody by officials. Additionally, the Alto car bearing registration number AS 01 PC 9474 was seized as part of the operation.

Officials emphasized the importance of the raid, citing the crucial role of intelligence inputs in facilitating such operations. The successful interception of the cannabis consignment underscores the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Speaking to India Today NE, the Garchuk police confirmed, "Yes, it is confirmed. Yesterday, we apprehended Manoj Bodo while he was traveling from Boragaon to Sawkuchi in an Alto car with 21 kilograms of cannabis."

Following the arrest, the accused, Manoj Bodo, has been processed for further legal action, according to officials. The swift action by authorities reflects their commitment to maintaining law and order and curbing the illicit drug trade in Guwahati.