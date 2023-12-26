The banned militant organisation United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) claimed on December 26 that the youth arrested and simultaneously injured in police firing for his alleged role in Sivasagar grenade blast is not associated with the outfit.

The outift in a public message said, "On December 9, 2023, the Sivasagar police arrested a youth named Pallabjyoti Gogoi of Bikrampur on suspicion of an explosion in the no. 149 paramilitary premises at Jaisagar in Sivasagar and injured in police firing. On behalf of ULFA-I, the people of Assam as well as the media were informed that Pallabjyoti Gogoi was not involved in the Jayasagar blast as alleged by the Sivasagar police administration"

"We have also challenged the Sivasagar police to prove that it was Pallabjyoti who had repeatedly told his parents and family that day that he was at home with his parents and family that the police claimed that it was Pallavajyoti who carried out the Jayasagar blast. Simultaneously, the family of Pallabjyoti, the conscious society of Sivasagar as well as the media workers ask for evidence from the police. Without just succumbing to the police, the mediapersons themselves ask Pallabjyoti whether he is involved in this blast or not, because the real truth is never proved on the contrary alone in the police commentary"

"It is nothing new for the police to cripple life by conducting fake encounters and cover up their failures. So the real truth will be revealed only when journalist friends come face to face with Pallabjyoti. Hence, we urge friends in the media to verify the allegations and present the news after the victim's statement", concluded the message.

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