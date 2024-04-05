A tragic incident unfolded at the Saraighat bridge as a young man reportedly jumped to his death from the new bridge.

The incident, identified as a case of suicide, has left the community shocked and saddened.

The identity of the deceased youth remains unknown at present, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Authorities are yet to ascertain his identity, leaving questions unanswered regarding the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, river police swiftly responded and reached the scene.

Their efforts culminated in the recovery of the body of the youth from the river below the bridge.