The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, demanding swift action regarding the recent attack on Rakibul Hussain, Member of Parliament from Dhubri, his son Tanzil Hussain, and their two Assam Police Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

The memorandum highlights the grave nature of the incident, which has sparked widespread concern and outrage among the public.

The Youth Congress has called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter to ensure the safety and security of Hussain and his family.

Expressing deep concern, the memorandum urges law enforcement agencies to identify and bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice as soon as possible.



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"We request that immediate action be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law," the statement read.

The attack on the parliamentarian and his family has raised serious questions regarding security arrangements and the safety of public representatives.

The Assam Youth Congress has called upon the state administration to take stringent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The opposition has also weighed in, urging the government to prioritize the safety of elected representatives and citizens alike.