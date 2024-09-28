A young man from Srijangram Barghola, in Assam's Bongaigaon district, tragically lost his life while on his way to Gujarat for work.

The victim, identified as Vikas Kumar Rai, was traveling on the Kamakhya-Gandhidham Express when the accident occurred on September 25.

Vikas, the sole breadwinner and only son of a struggling family, was found dead at Surendra Nagar railway station in Gujarat on September 27. The recovery of his body by the Government Railway Police (GRP) has sent shockwaves through his hometown.

The death of Vikas has devastated his family and local community, particularly because of his critical role in supporting his household. His mother, overwhelmed with sorrow, alongside local residents, has made an urgent plea to the Assam government. They are requesting assistance to bring Vikas’s body back to his village for the final rites, as financial constraints prevent the family from doing so themselves.



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