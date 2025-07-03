Assam youth injured in firing by Bihar traders in Biswanath district



Tension gripped the Joypur area of Gohpur in Assam’s Biswanath district after a local youth was shot and injured by traders from Bihar during a dispute on Wednesday night, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to Biswanath Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Kumar Hojai, two traders from Bihar were visiting the area for business purposes when an argument broke out at a local market. The confrontation escalated, and one of the traders opened fire, injuring a local chilli trader.

“The victim sustained a bullet injury and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment,” ASP Hojai said.



Also Read: Assam: Landslide halts train services on Lumding-Badarpur rail route

Locals quickly intervened, managing to capture one of the accused, while the other fled the scene. The apprehended trader was later handed over to the police.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding suspect and are also probing other possible motives or angles related to the incident.

The shooting has sparked concern among local traders and residents, prompting calls for stricter checks on outsider activities in market areas.