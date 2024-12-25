A youth from Assam's Nalbari died in a road accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Two of his friends who were also travelling with him, got injured and are currently undergoing treatment in Bihar.



The accident occurred during the early hours of the day on December 24 as Kalita, along with his two friends, was traveling through Bihar. Kalita had reportedly embarked on a journey to Punjab on December 17 for work purposes, with a stopover in Bihar leading to the fatal incident.

The injured companions were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Authorities are yet to provide further details regarding the accident.

Further details are awaited.

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