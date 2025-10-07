Assam youth to represent India at World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi

Assam’s youth leader Tanuj Samaddar has been selected to participate in the IUCN World Conservation Congress, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 15.

The selection was made by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Held every four years, the World Conservation Congress brings together global nature conservation experts, leaders, and policymakers.

This year’s theme, “Power of Transformative Change,” emphasises actionable solutions for biodiversity preservation and climate change mitigation. The congress is seen as a key milestone in achieving the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity and the climate goals set under COP21 in Paris.



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A resident of Rangia in Kamrup district, Samaddar is an undergraduate student at Delhi University and a recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. He also serves as a member of the IUCN’s Commission on Environmental, Economic and Social Policy (CEESP).

During the congress, Samaddar will participate in thematic sessions, country-specific pavilions, and engage with global policymakers and activists to highlight the growing threat to Assam’s wetlands.