Rupkamal Kalita likely to appear before CID today; 7 others from Singapore yet to respond in Zubeen's death case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rupkamal Kalita, one of the eight individuals who were with singer-actor Zubeen Garg during his final moments in Singapore, is likely to appear before the CID today, while seven others are yet to respond to the summons issued by the investigation team.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said Kalita, who was present on the yacht when Garg drowned while swimming in the sea on September 19, has confirmed his cooperation and is expected to reach Guwahati on Tuesday.

However, the Chief Minister added that the remaining seven have not yet indicated any willingness to assist in the ongoing probe. “We will maintain pressure on them. The sooner they come, the sooner we can finish the investigation. We will motivate them to cooperate with us,” Sarma said.



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He further expressed optimism that Kalita’s compliance would prompt the others to follow suit. “We believe that if one comes, the others will also follow,” he said.

On whether Assam Police would visit Singapore, Sarma clarified that it was not required, as the case falls under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). “Our request has already been sent to Singapore. Whatever evidence the Singapore Police gathers will be shared with us. No foreign country allows another’s police to investigate on their soil,” he explained.

The CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to probe the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death, which has drawn significant public attention and calls for a transparent inquiry.