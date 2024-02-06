Several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport are delayed due to a thick layer of fog over the national capital. The India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to dense fog conditions, with clear skies and no alerts until February 9.

The weather office predicts dense fog in the morning hours over parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on February 5, and in isolated pockets on February 6.

According to a RWFC Delhi update on February 5, light rain or drizzle is expected over NCR and adjoining areas (including Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Nazibabad, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur) in the next two hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated places across North Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi, the national capital, experienced light rainfall on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in the city rose to 11.9 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above the average temperature for this season.

Also read: Assam: Lance Naik of Hailakandi Police Station caught red handed while accepting bribe